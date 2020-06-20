Heavy rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, brings respite from scorching heat; waterlogging in Mandi House

New Delhi: Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds lashed parts of the national capital early on Saturday (June 20) morning.

Areas like Adarsh Nagar, Rohini, Rajpath, Mandi House received heavy rains today whereas moderate to heavy rains lashed some parts of Noida. Following the downpour, several areas including Mandi House in the national capital witnessed waterlogging.

Earlier today, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that thunderstorm accompanied with rain and gusty winds of speed 30-50 kmph would occur at and adjoining areas of Delhi NCR.

"04:20 IST - Thunderstorm with rain and gusty winds of speed 30-50 kmph would occur over and adjoining areas of Hisar, Hansi, Jind, Meham, Bhiwani, Rohtak, entire Delhi and adjoining NCR (Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Noida, Gr Noida) during next 2 hours," said IMD in a tweet earlier today.

According to the IMD, the rain activity will intensify on June 22-23. It predicted that monsoon is likely to hit the capital on May 25 whereas it is expected to hit Noida and Ghaziabad sooner.

"The southwest monsoon is unlikely to progress further till June 21, however, conditions may become favorable for its advancement in Delhi and Haryana around June 25," the IMD had stated on Friday.