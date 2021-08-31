Heavy rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, IMD predicts more rainfall

New Delhi: Rains lashed several parts of Delhi on Tuesday (August 31, 2021) providing much-needed relief from heat and humidity to the people of the national capital. Light spell of rain was also witnessed in the NCR region, including Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad.

The IMD reports revealed that the national capital and other parts of India would receive continuous light to moderate rain showers this week.

#WATCH | Rain lashes parts of Delhi. Visuals from Golf Club road. pic.twitter.com/N3eMgLHsyU — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2021

Delhi: Rain lashes various parts of the national capital. Visuals from the area around Akshardham Temple. pic.twitter.com/nQxH3D1if4 — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2021

Hours before the showers, the India Meteorological Department on Tuesday morning had predicted light to moderate intensity rain accompanied by thunderstorms for New Delhi and nearby areas.

"Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of East, Southeast, Northeast, North Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Dadri, Meerut, & Modinagar," IMD said in a tweet.

"Thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Sohana, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal, Manesar(Haryana) Meerut, Modinagar, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sambhal, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, (U.P.) during next 2 hours," it added.

The Met department also added that thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain is also likely in Rajasthan and adjoining areas.

Meanwhile, the air quality of the national capital continued to remain in the `moderate` category with an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 132 at Sonia Vihar (at 9 am). The main pollutant was PM10 due to the high concentration of dust in the air.

