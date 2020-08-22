Heavy rain lashes parts of Madhya Pradesh, 263 mm rain in Indore

New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh received heavy rainfall in the western parts on Friday and Saturday, said IMD forecast. Indore recorded highest 263 mm rain, the highest in the state whereas as Bhopal received 211 mm and Dhar 104 mm.

Taking to Twitter, IMD said, ''Heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy falls have been reported in west Madhya Pradesh. Some of the rainfall observations (0830 hrs IST of yesterday to 0830 hrs IST of today) (in mm) are Dhar-104, Indore-263, Bhopal- 211, Khandwa-93.''

The IMD on Friday had issued red alert in six districts in the wake of heavy rainfall in the state. Earlier, IMD’s regional met centre in Bhopal has accordingly placed a red warning over the districts of Balaghat, Seoni, and Mandla on Thursday, while the likes of Raisen, Vidisha, Umaria, Anuppur, Shahdol, Dindori, Katni, Chhindwara, Jabalpur, Narsingpur, Sagar, and Damoh will be under orange alert for the day.

The heavy rainfall is due to a well-marked low pressure area lies over north coast Odisha and neighbourhood, with an associated cyclonic circulation tilting southwestwards with height which is gradually moving westwards.