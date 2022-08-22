Heavy rain leads to flood-like situation in Kota, IMD issues alert

Kota: Heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours has led to a flood-like situation in Rajasthan's Kota, Jhalawar and surrounding districts, officials said on Monday. Low-lying areas have submerged under water owing to the downpour and water released from the Kota barrage, they said, adding around 60 people were shifted to safer places while schools and coaching institutes in Kota and Bundi remained closed on Monday.

About 3.83 lakh cusec water has been released following the opening of 14 of the 19 gates of Kota barrage. At the same time, 2.8 lakh cusec water was released from Kalisindh dam in Jhalawar and 25,200 cusec water from Bhim Sagar dam in Jhalawar, officials said.

In Kota's Pragati Nagar, a seven-foot-long crocodile was spotted in a residential area creating panic among the locals, however, the reptile was rescued.

According to the Meteorological department, extremely heavy rainfall was recorded in isolated areas in Kota and Jhalawar district during the 24-hour period ending 8.30 am on Monday. Dag in Jhalawar recorded the highest 234 mm rainfall followed by 224 mm in Kota city during this period, officials said.

Increased influx of water in Kota

The inflow of water increased in the Kota barrage on the Chambal river due to rainfall in the catchment area of Rana Pratap Sagar dam (Chittorgarh) and Jawahar Sagar dam (Kota), an official of the Kota district administration said.

Thirteen out of the 19 gates were opened last night to release the water and one more gate was opened on Monday, they said. So far, nearly 3.83 lakh cusec water has been released from the barrage. A similar step was taken in Jhalawar to release excess water from dams.

People had a harrowing time while commuting and water entered houses at several places in Kota like Talwandi, Purana Kota, Bajrang Nagar, Jawahar Nagar, station road, and Balaji Nagar. Around 60 people were shifted from low-lying areas of Kota, which included Anantpura, Balaji Nagar, Tirupati Vihar and Kautilya Nagar, the official said.

Collector O P Bunkar conducted field visits in Nayapura Kacchi Basit and Balita road on Monday morning and issued necessary directions to officials to make necessary arrangements in view of the heavy rainfall warning and release of water from the barrage.

Apart from Kota and Jhalawar, many areas in Bundi, Baran, Chittorgarh, Sawaimadhopur, Dausa and Karauli also recorded heavy to very heavy rainfall. The rainfall has been widespread in east Rajasthan during the last 24 hours. The Met department has issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in east Rajasthan and for heavy rainfall at isolated places in west Rajasthan on Monday.