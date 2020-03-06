Heavy rainfall lashes parts of Delhi-NCR; temperature dips to 14.4 degrees celsius

New Delhi: Heavy rain accompanied by hailstorm lashed various parts of Delhi on Thursday (March 5, 2020), causing a drop in the temperature. The minimum temperature recorded at the national capital on Friday (March 6, 2020) was at 14.4 degrees Celsius, the maximum temperature is predicted to go up to 23 degrees celsius.

As per the India Metrological Department, thunderstorm, lightning and gusty wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph with light to moderate rain will continue in the national capital on Friday. IMD also stated that rainfall of 4.2 mm will continue for the next 24 hours.

Thunderstorm, lightning & gusty wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph with light to moderate rain most likely to continue over Delhi and adjoining areas during next 1 hour. pic.twitter.com/UMGnmEIlHJ — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) March 5, 2020

As per the weather advisory, rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms are likely to hit the region of Delhi-NCR till Saturday (March 7, 2020) after which the rainfall is likely to stop for the next two days. Delhi may receive rainfall again on the occasion of Holi (March 10, 2020) as per the weather broadcast.

Keeping the ongoing weather in concern, vehicle owners in Delhi are advised to park their vehicles away from trees and hoardings. The weather department earlier in the week predicted a fresh western disturbance to affect northwest India between March 4 and March 7.

Other states including Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttrakhand is likely to receive heavy rain accompanied by snowfall. Delhi's neighbouring state, Punjab, Chandigarh, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh will also receive heavy rainfall, said IMD.

Apart from this, rainfall accompanied with hailstorm will hit parts of East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Vidarbha, Eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Assam.