Heavy rainfall likely in Maharashtra from July 12, says IMD

New Delhi: As monsoon revives, heavy rainfall is expected in Maharashtra from Monday (July 12) till Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted. As per the weather agency, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Maharashtra between July 9 and 13, while ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra are likely to experience isolated heavy showers from Monday.

“Due to further strengthening of southwesterly winds from Arabian Sea and likely formation of a Low Pressure Area over West Central and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal on 11th July; enhanced rainfall activity with fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely along the west coast and adjoining Peninsular India very likely to continue during next 5 days,” the MeT department tweeted on Saturday (July 10).

Isolated extremely heavy falls also very likely over Gujarat region on 11th; Konkan & Goa during 11th-14th; over ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on 12th-14th; coastal & south interior Karnataka during 11th-12th and over Kerala on 10th July, 2021. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) July 10, 2021

Konkan and Goa may also witness extremely heavy rains during July 11- 14. The IMD added, “Isolated extremely heavy falls also very likely over Gujarat region on 11th; Konkan and Goa during 11th-14th; over ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on 12th-14th; coastal and south interior Karnataka during 11th-12th and over Kerala on 10th July, 2021.”

Meanwhile, the IMD has issued a red alert in coastal Karnataka, orange alert in four districts, and yellow alert in 12 districts in Karnataka for July 10 and 11, IANS reported.

For north India, which has been experiencing heatwave conditions along with a delayed monsoon, the southwest monsoon is likely to cover parts of north India, including Delhi, Haryana and Punjab, in 24 hours, the IMD said on Saturday.

