हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rainfall

Heavy rains batter West Bengal, 5 dead in wall collapse incidents, one electrocuted

A five-year-old boy, identified as Nikhil Bagchi, died in Asansol as the mud wall of his house collapsed, following the incessant rainfall that began on Thursday, a Disaster Management official said.

Heavy rains batter West Bengal, 5 dead in wall collapse incidents, one electrocuted
File Photo

Kolkata: Six people were killed in rain-related incidents across West Bengal on Friday, officials said.

A five-year-old boy, identified as Nikhil Bagchi, died in Asansol as the mud wall of his house collapsed, following the incessant rainfall that began on Thursday, a Disaster Management official said.

His mother and sister were also injured in the mishap, the official said.

One person was killed in an incident of wall collapse in Raghunathganj in Murshidabad district, he said.

Two more people died in Bankura district's Simlapal and Sonamukhi in similar incidents of wall collapse, he added.

In Canning block 2 in the South 24 Parganas district another person died as a wall collapsed, the official said.

A 35-year-old man died in Howrah's Dasnagar after being electrocuted at his house, which was inundated following the heavy rains, he said.

"In Raghunathganj, 10 mud houses were damaged due to the heavy rainfall," he said.

Torrential rains owing to a low-pressure area affected normal life in several south Bengal districts with overflowing rivers and inundation of low-lying areas in urban and rural areas.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
RainfallWest Bengalwall collapse
Next
Story

BJP MP writes to LS speaker, demands Shashi Tharoor's removal as chairperson of IT Parliamentary panel

Must Watch

PT6M46S

DNA: Watch Non Stop News With Sudhir Chaudhary; July 30, 2021