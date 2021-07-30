Heavy rains batter West Bengal, 5 dead in wall collapse incidents, one electrocuted

Kolkata: Six people were killed in rain-related incidents across West Bengal on Friday, officials said.

A five-year-old boy, identified as Nikhil Bagchi, died in Asansol as the mud wall of his house collapsed, following the incessant rainfall that began on Thursday, a Disaster Management official said.

His mother and sister were also injured in the mishap, the official said.

One person was killed in an incident of wall collapse in Raghunathganj in Murshidabad district, he said.

Two more people died in Bankura district's Simlapal and Sonamukhi in similar incidents of wall collapse, he added.

In Canning block 2 in the South 24 Parganas district another person died as a wall collapsed, the official said.

A 35-year-old man died in Howrah's Dasnagar after being electrocuted at his house, which was inundated following the heavy rains, he said.

"In Raghunathganj, 10 mud houses were damaged due to the heavy rainfall," he said.

Torrential rains owing to a low-pressure area affected normal life in several south Bengal districts with overflowing rivers and inundation of low-lying areas in urban and rural areas.

Live TV