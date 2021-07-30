Heavy rain likely over east, west, central India: IMD issues red, orange alert for several states

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological department (IMD) on Friday (July 30) issued red and orange alerts as intense rainfall is expected over eastern, western, and central India till August 1.

Heavy rains lashed several parts of Delhi-NCR on Thursday bringing the mercury down. However, two people lost their lives in rain-related incidents.

The water level of the Yamuna river in Delhi rose to 203.74 metres on Thursday, close to the warning mark of 204.50 metres after heavy rains in the upper catchment areas of the river.

Delhi's maximum temperature settled at 27.6 degrees Celsius -- seven notches below normal, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 24 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological department issued red and orange alerts for heavy rains in several districts of Rajasthan on Friday.

The active southwest monsoon will gain more intensity in the coming days due to which heavy to very heavy rain (115 to 204 mm) in Nagaur, Sikar and Ajmer districts is likely and a red alert has been issued for these places, the Met department said.

Heavy rain is also expected in Jaipur, Jhunjhunu, Tonk, Kota, Bhilwara, Baran, Churu and Jhalawar districts for which the department has issued an orange alert.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert of heavy rainfall for 15 districts of Madhya Pradesh.

According to the forecast, heavy rains coupled with thundershowers and lightning, are likely to lash isolated places in the districts and the rainfall is likely to range from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm.

An upper air circulation over east Uttar Pradesh was bringing forth moisture to north-east Madhya Pradesh, causing rain in areas situated close to the border of that state.

Heavy overnight rain owing to a well-marked low pressure over Bangladesh and West Bengal affected normal life in Kolkata and some southern districts in the state, inundating low-lying areas, according to news agency PTI.

The incessant rain caused the mud under the tracks to slide at Kharagpur yard of South Eastern Railway, slightly affecting the movement of goods trains.

Kharagpur town received the maximum rainfall in the last 24 hours till 8.30 am on Thursday at 260 mm, followed by Medinipur (230 mm), the headquarters of Paschim Medinipur district.

Kolkata recorded 76 mm rainfall during the period while adjoining Salt Lake received 50 mm.

In Maharashtra, rain continued to wreak havoc as a bridge on the Vaitarna river in Thane district was washed away due to the downpour, disrupting traffic between Wada and Sahapur talukas, while the Mumbra bypass road in the district also suffered severe damages.

In Jammu and Kashmir, seven people were found dead and 17 others were rescued in an injured condition following the cloudburst in Honzar village in the early hours of Wednesday.

Rescue operations were underway to trace 20 people missing after a cloudburst hit Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir with authorities pressing more teams into action.

Current spell of widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is very likely to continue over Jammu and Kashmir, till July 30 and reduce thereafter, said the Indian Meteorological Department on Thursday.

Light to moderate rain occurred at most places in western and eastern Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours.

Rainfall was recorded in Fatehpur, Chitrakoot, Kheri, Budaun, Agra, Saharanpur and Muzaffarnagar districts and the showers are likely to continue till August 1.

Up north, the maximum temperatures hovered below normal limits at most places in Haryana and Punjab.

Rain lashed some parts of Haryana including Ambala, Hisar, Narnaul, Rohtak, Gurgaon and Bhiwani.

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a maximum of 33 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana recorded a high of 30.2 degrees Celsius while Patiala's maximum settled at 30.8 degrees Celsius.

(With inputs from news agencies)

Live TV