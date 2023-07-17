Heavy Rains Drench Delhi, Light Showers Expected Monday: 10 BIG POINTS

The national capital experienced heavy rainfall in certain areas on Sunday evening, while the water level in the Yamuna River dropped to 205.52 meters. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts generally cloudy skies with light rain and thundershowers for Monday in Delhi. Here are the key points regarding the recent weather conditions:

1. Inundation Concerns: Parts of Delhi have been affected by flooding as the Yamuna River breached its banks due to heavy rains in its upper catchment areas. This led to the evacuation of numerous residents from low-lying regions.

2. Yamuna River Levels: The Yamuna River has been in spate for the past week, reaching a height of 207.71 meters on Wednesday. This surpassed the previous record of 207.49 meters set in 1978. As of Friday night, the water level receded to 207.98 meters, still above the danger mark of 205.33 meters.



3. Rainfall Statistics: The IMD recorded 13.2 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours until 8:30 am.

4. Weather Forecast: Monday is expected to have generally cloudy skies, with light rain and thundershowers. The maximum and minimum temperatures are anticipated to be around 35 and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively.

5. Humidity Levels: Relative humidity varied between 67% and 98%, according to the Meteorological Department (MeT).

6. Government Actions: Atishi, the Minister of Delhi Public Works Department, conducted an inspection of flood-affected areas and directed officials to expedite water drainage and road cleaning along sections of the Ring Road. She emphasized the importance of ensuring smooth traffic flow and providing relief to the people of Delhi.

7. Waterlogging Concerns: During the inspection, Atishi observed waterlogging and mud accumulation in various areas, such as Chandgiram Akhada, Monastery Market, Nigambodh Ghat, Hanuman Mandir, Shantivan, Rajghat, ITO, and Sachivalaya Road on the Ring Road.

8. Swift Action: Atishi urged officials to work round the clock to remove floodwater from the Ring Road, a crucial route for central Delhi's daily vehicular traffic. She stressed the importance of expediting water drainage and road cleaning efforts to quickly restore normalcy.

9. Pump Deployment: Additional pumps were deployed to expedite water drainage behind Nigambodh Ghat and Red Fort, which experienced accumulated floodwater.

10. Restoration Efforts: Atishi expressed satisfaction with the receding water level of the Yamuna River and stressed the need to clear debris and obstacles from affected roads. The Public Works Department is actively addressing the flood-related challenges by establishing pumping stations and deploying necessary machinery to resolve the situation.

The Delhi administration remains committed to mitigating the effects of heavy rainfall and restoring normalcy as quickly as possible.