Heavy rains for third consecutive day cause waterlogging in several parts of Kolkata on August 6

Very heavy rains in South Bengal for the third consecutive day has left West Bengal capital Kolkata and its adjoining districts completely inundated.

Most major and arterial roads in Kolkata are waterlogged and there are huge traffic snarls due to the slow movement of vehicles in the city. Traffic jams are being reported in various parts of Kolkata. People can be seen wading through ankle and knee-deep waters in most parts of Kolkata.

While the Meterological Department has predicted that the amount of rainfall will decrease over South Bengal in the coming days, fishermen have been advised to not venture into deep sea.

Districts like Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Bankura have received heavy rainfall in the last few days.

According to Meterological Department, thunderstorm with a intense spell of heavy shower is very likely to occur over Kolkata on Thursday leading to traffic congestion in Kolkata. The Met Department also predicted that thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rainfall may affect some parts of West Midnapore, Jhargram districts of West Bengal on Thursday. Thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rainfall is also likely to affect some parts of Howrah and Hoogly districts on Thursday.