Heavy rains lash Andhra Pradesh, train services hit

Vizianagaram: Heavy rainfall lashed the east coast of Andhra Pradesh leading to the suspension of train operations in Vizianagaram city on Thursday. Some trains were also cancelled due to heavy downpour.

There were thunderstorms in several parts of the city. Heavy traffic jams and waterlogging were also reported from few pockets due to heavy falls. As per the report issued by Indian Railways, train nos - 58526, 58525 and 22820 were cancelled due to water clogged railway tracks.

These trains run from Visakhapatnam Junction to Bhubaneshwar.Also, Bhubaneshwar-Visakhapatnam Intercity Express was terminated at Srikakulam. The return train from Visakhapatnam to Bhubaneshwar was cancelled because of harsh weather conditions.

Due to relentless rain in the region, water from the clogged drains entered the station yards resulting in the submerging of the railway tracks.The signalling posts of the Vizianagaram Junction railway station were also impacted by the heavy downpour during the night but the situation has improved as water has started to recede.

Apart from Andhra Pradesh, heavy falls have battered Coastal and North Interior Karnataka, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Madya Maharashtra.