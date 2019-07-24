close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi

Heavy showers lash Delhi-NCR, traffic crawls at key locations

While locals celebrated the sudden change in weather, many of the commuters were not too pleased. 

Heavy showers lash Delhi-NCR, traffic crawls at key locations

New Delhi: A sunny and humid afternoon turned into a wet evening in Delhi and adjoining areas in the National Capital Region during peak traffic hours on Tuesday. Several parts of south, east and west Delhi witnessed received heavy rainfall while many areas in adjoining Noida and Gurugram too saw clouds opening up.

Rainfall has been scant at best this Monsoon season in NCR. Tuesday evening, however, brought some relief from the high humidity levels with consistent rainfall by the evening hours. Showers were accompanied by windy conditions as well.

While locals celebrated the sudden change in weather, many of the commuters were not too pleased. Vehicles moved at a slower than usual pace on the DND Flyway that connects Delhi to Noida while traffic snarls were reported from areas like Adchini, South Extension, Dhaula Kuan, among others.

Tags:
DelhiDelhi rainDelhi WeatherDelhi monsoonMonsoon
Next
Story

First earthbound orbit-raising manoeuvre for Chandrayaan-2 successfully performed

Must Watch

PT5M55S

5W1H: After Karnataka Meltdown, BJP Challenges Congress in MP