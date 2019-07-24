Heavy showers lash Delhi-NCR, traffic crawls at key locations

New Delhi: A sunny and humid afternoon turned into a wet evening in Delhi and adjoining areas in the National Capital Region during peak traffic hours on Tuesday. Several parts of south, east and west Delhi witnessed received heavy rainfall while many areas in adjoining Noida and Gurugram too saw clouds opening up.

Rainfall has been scant at best this Monsoon season in NCR. Tuesday evening, however, brought some relief from the high humidity levels with consistent rainfall by the evening hours. Showers were accompanied by windy conditions as well.

While locals celebrated the sudden change in weather, many of the commuters were not too pleased. Vehicles moved at a slower than usual pace on the DND Flyway that connects Delhi to Noida while traffic snarls were reported from areas like Adchini, South Extension, Dhaula Kuan, among others.