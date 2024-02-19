Heavy Snowfall Halts Life In Jammu And Kashmir, Delights Tourists

"Heavy snowfall in the hills of Kashmir has left the valley cut off from the rest of the world. All highways were closed to traffic. The university postponed examinations, and life has come to a standstill in Kashmir. Due to the pleasant weather, there is a heavy influx of tourists at tourist places.

The hills of Jammu and Kashmir have been receiving heavy snowfall since last night, leading authorities to close all highways for traffic, including the Jammu and Kashmir National Highway, which was blocked due to landslides. Traffic officials said, 'Landslides at Mehd, Ramban, and Tabela Chamalwas, Banihal, resulted in damming of the Jammu-Srinagar Highway. People are advised to avoid traveling on NH-44 until the weather improves and the road is clear.'

Meanwhile, North and Central Kashmir and South Kashmir's Pir Panjal range, including the famous ski-resort Gulmarg, received fresh heavy snowfall, with the mercury dropping below freezing point. Officials said about 2 feet of fresh snow has accumulated in the hills of Kashmir.

There is a heavy influx of tourists seen in Gulmarg, Sonmarg, and Pahalgam. Especially in Gulmarg, there is 100% occupancy. Gulmarg, known as the winter wonderland of Kashmir, is hosting the 4th National Khelo India Winter Games from February 21, for which maximum preparations have already been made, and athletes are arriving from all over the country. Fresh snowfall has come as a blessing from the sky during this time when the Khelo India Games are about to be held. Apart from the athletes, tourists from India and abroad are enjoying the heavy snowfall.

Neeta, who has come from Australia, said, 'We had come here to see snow, and our dream has come true. We played with snow for two hours. I believe this is a winter wonderland, and everyone should come.'

Tourist Shabaz from Delhi says, 'I extended my stay when I came to know that it was going to snow, and today it snowed. This is a different world; it is a miracle of nature. Everything is white. My dream of seeing falling snow has come true.'

Met Department has predicted three more days of rain and snow until February 21, with more heavy snowfall expected during this period. The current spell of snowfall has disrupted normal life, with the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, Srinagar-Leh National Highway, Mughal Road, and other major roads connecting Srinagar to the border areas blocked for traffic due to snow accumulation and landslides. It is raining in the plains of Kashmir valley, including Srinagar. Continuous rains are being seen in the plains of Kashmir, which seems to have slowed down the pace of life. Kashmir University has postponed the examinations scheduled for February 19 and 20 due to bad weather.

After being deprived of snow until January, nature has been kind to Kashmir, with this being the second heavy snowfall in February in the valley. Local people consider it a blessing of nature.

Local citizen Inayat Ahmed said, 'It is not only necessary for tourism here, but this snow is our pride. Everything depends on it. We need tourism; we need farming. It is God's blessing, and even though it is late, finally, there is snow in Kashmir.'

Sonmarg, another famous tourist spot in Kashmir, also received more than three feet of fresh snowfall. This is the first time that this tourist spot has been kept open for tourists during the winter months of January and February.

Officials also organize the Snow National Snowshoe Championships and other snow-related events. People of this area are happy and are appreciating the administration for keeping this area open for tourists this winter season, which otherwise remained closed for two to three months."