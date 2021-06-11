Heavy to very heavy rain likely in these states, IMD issues alert, check full list

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rainfall in several areas of the country on Friday saying a low-pressure area has formed over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Odisha as well as Gangetic West Bengal coasts.

The weather agency forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rains at isolated places over Chhattisgarh and Odisha. Most of east India and adjoining central India will witness widespread rainfall activity with heavy to very heavy fall from Friday under the influence of the low pressure area.

"A cyclonic circulation lies over East-central and adjoining the northeast Bay of Bengal at middle tropospheric levels, under its influence, low pressure is likely to form over North Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood around June 11," IMD's bulletin said.

Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into more parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, remaining parts Chhattisgarh and Odisha, entire West Bengal and Jharkhand and parts of Bihar and east Uttar Pradesh and remaining parts of north Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours, according to the weather bureau.

IMD forecast states such as Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Kerala are most likely to witness heavy rainfall until June 15. The IMD said extremely heavy rainfall would occur in Maharashtra from 9 June-15 June; in Karnataka during 12 June-15 June, and in Kerala during 11 June-15 June.

The Met department said in its bulletin, thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40kmph) at isolated places in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Telangana.

While lightning is predicted for Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, coastal Karnataka and Kerala and Mahe.

Meanwhile, heatwave conditions are likely at places over west Rajasthan, IMD predicted.

