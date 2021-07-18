Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely in Mumbai, IMD issues red alert, local train services suspended

New Delhi: With the revival of the southwest monsoon, heavy rains have brought Mumbai to its knees once again. The incessant downpour led to severe water logging, disruption of local train services and vehicular traffic in the city on Sunday (July 18).

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai in view of likely heavy showers, a BMC official told PTI. “Mumbai would receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places,” the IMD said in its morning bulletin.

As per the weather department, till 6.30 am on Sunday, Mumbai and adjoining areas received over 120 mm rainfall in preceding 12 hours.

IMD logged 213 mm rainfall at Santacruz, 197.5 mm at Bandra and 174 mm at Colaba in the city.

Meanwhile, Western Railway suspended suburban train services due to water logging at "multiple locations." Taking to Twitter, divisional railway manager of Western Railway's Mumbai division wrote, "@WesternRly Currently No local train services are running in both UP and DN direction till further notice due to water logging at multiple locations."

Central Railway said that due to water logging in tracks at Dadar, Parel, Matunga, Kurla, Sion, Bhandup and other locations, train services on main line were suspended between CSMT and Thane. "CSMT to Vashi services, including Bandra/Goregaon suburban services, are also not working," said Shivaji Sutar, chief spokesperson of Central Railway.

Several long-distance trains on both Central Railway and Western Railway have been affected due to the flooded tracks caused by incessant showers.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV