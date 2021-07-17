IMD predicts heavy rainfall for next 6-7 days in several parts of India- Check list here

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday (July 16, 2021) predicted that following the revival of the Southwest Monsoon, several parts of the country will witness heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next six-seven days. The weather department also added that the northern region is also likely to witness showers in this time frame.

The Met department revealed that the rainfall activity is very likely to increase with fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with heavy to very heavy falls over the western Himalayan region and Uttar Pradesh from July 17 to 20.

Heavy falls are also expected over Punjab, Haryana, east Rajasthan and north Madhya Pradesh from July 18 to 20 and isolated heavy rainfall over Delhi on July 18, it said.

Isolated extremely heavy falls are also likely over Uttar Pradesh on July 18, Jammu on July 19, and Uttarakhand on July 18 and 19, it added.

"Moderate to a severe thunderstorm with lightning very likely at isolated places over Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and south Rajasthan during next 24 hours. They may cause injuries leading to casualties to people and animals staying outdoor," the IMD predicted.

The prediction also added that widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls is very likely to continue over the west coast, adding that the remaining parts of west peninsular India, except over Gujarat, will also witness showers during the next six-seven days.

Additionally, heavy rainfall is also expected over northeast India and southern parts, including Konkan, Goa, ghat areas of central Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe will also witness heavy to very heavy falls during the same period.

At last, IMD revealed that widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls is likely over northeast India and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim till July 19 which will decrease in intensity and distribution thereafter.

(With PTI inputs)

Live TV