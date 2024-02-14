Heavy Traffic Jam In Delhi As Farmers' Protest Enters Day Two Amid High Security Arrangements

New Delhi: New Delhi: The farmers' protest against the central government's agricultural policies and demands for MSP laws entered its second day on Wednesday. With heavy security deployment and barricades alongside protesting farmers, the national capital continues to experience heavy traffic jams. Commuters encountered difficulties as traffic congestion slowed movement at DND, with long queues of vehicles observed at Kalindi Kunj and Gazipur border.

At the Singhu Border in Delhi, Rapid Action Force personnel, police personnel, and Riot Control Vehicles have been deployed in response to the ongoing farmers' protest. Security measures have been significantly heightened at the Shambhu border in Ambala, Haryana, following clashes between farmers and police on Tuesday.

Additionally, efforts to reinforce the Tikri Border with additional concrete between the slabs are underway to fortify the border amid the farmers' march towards the national capital on its second day.

The protesting farmers on Tuesday were seen attempting to break the multi-layered barricades using their tractors and hand weapons. The Haryana police, meanwhile, detained several protesting farmers. The police deployed concrete slabs, iron nails, barricades, barbed wires, and police and paramilitary personnel at Kurukshetra in Haryana in view of the 'Delhi Chalo' march by the farmers. To ensure law and order, Delhi police enforced Section 144, restricting the entry of tractor-trolleys and large assemblies.