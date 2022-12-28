topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
HEERABEN MODI HEALTH

Heeraben Modi health: Rahul Gandi's HEARTWARMING msg to PM Narendra Modi - Read Here

"Modi ji, my love and support is with you in this difficult time. I hope your mother gets well soon," he said.

Last Updated: Dec 28, 2022, 04:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Heeraben Modi health: Rahul Gandi's HEARTWARMING msg to PM Narendra Modi - Read Here

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today sent heartwarming wishes to PM Narendra Modi amid reports of his mother Hiraben Modi being unwell and admitted to a hospital in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hoped that PM Modi's mother Heeraben "gets well soon". In a tweet, he said, "The love between a mother and a son is eternal and priceless."

"Modi ji, my love and support is with you in this difficult time. I hope your mother gets well soon," he said in 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben was today (December 28) admitted to UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad, Gujarat following health issues. According to the hospital, Heeraben's condition is currently stable. 

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and his Chief Principal Secretary K Kailashnathan reached the hospital to inquire about Heeraben's health. 

She entered her 100th year in June this year.

Live TV

Live Tv

heeraben modi healthRahul GandiPM Narendra ModiPM Narendra Modi mother

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Terrorist attacks by TTP in Pakistan!
DNA Video
DNA: Why is every student in Kota worried?
DNA Video
DNA: When the national anthem 'Jana-Gana-Mana' was sung for the first time in 1911
DNA Video
DNA: Why did China come to Unlock from Zero Policy?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Icy bomb' attack on America
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Heroic story of Sahibzadas
DNA Video
DNA: When revolutionary Udham Singh was born in 1899
DNA Video
DNA: Quota of success is fixed in Kota!
DNA Video
DNA: Huge 'bomb cyclone' storm hits America
DNA Video
DNA: The mystery of Tunisha's last '15 minutes' UNFOLD!