Heeraben Modi health: Rahul Gandi's HEARTWARMING msg to PM Narendra Modi - Read Here

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today sent heartwarming wishes to PM Narendra Modi amid reports of his mother Hiraben Modi being unwell and admitted to a hospital in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hoped that PM Modi's mother Heeraben "gets well soon". In a tweet, he said, "The love between a mother and a son is eternal and priceless."

"Modi ji, my love and support is with you in this difficult time. I hope your mother gets well soon," he said in

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben was today (December 28) admitted to UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad, Gujarat following health issues. According to the hospital, Heeraben's condition is currently stable.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and his Chief Principal Secretary K Kailashnathan reached the hospital to inquire about Heeraben's health.

She entered her 100th year in June this year.

Live TV