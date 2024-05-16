'Hell Bent On Ending Reservation, Democracy And Constitution': Lalu Yadav Warns People Against BJP

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: RJD supremo and former Chief Minister of Bihar Lalu Prasad Yadav today launched a scathing attack against the BJP alleging that the saffron party is 'hell-bent on ending reservation and democracy'. Taking to social media amid the Lok Sabha campaign, Lalu Yadav warned people against voting for the BJP.

"Dear countrymen, Be alert and cautious! BJP is hell-bent on ending your reservation, democracy and constitution of the country. If the constitution of the country does not remain, then democracy will also not remain in the country. You will not remain equal citizens of the country. You will not remain citizens who have rights, constitutional protection and remedies. You will remain just slaves of a few people," said the RJD chief.

The RJD is contesting the Lok Sabha polls as a part of the INDIA bloc which consists of Congress and the Left party in Bihar. The NDA consists of the BJP, LJP-RV, JDU, RLM and HAM.

Lalu Yadav further said, "If there is a constitution, then there is a reservation and if there is a reservation, then there is protection from inequality, oppression and tyranny. There is a sense of equality, there is a remedy. The BJP's conduct is anti-equality by nature. These people want to increase inequality in society by abolishing the constitution and reservation and make people mental slaves again."

The RJD leader further claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi never took action against the BJP leaders who claimed that their party would end democracy and make a new constitution.

"It is clear that they (BJP leaders) have deliberately got a green signal from the top leadership of the BJP. Through such statements, BJP people test your seriousness, awareness and commitment towards reservation and constitution. If you do not contribute today in the fight to save the Constitution, reservation and democracy, then you and your future generations will live the same vicious cycle of oppression and neglect that your ancestors once lived through," warned Lalu Yadav.

Lalu Yadav further urged people to participate enthusiastically in this festival of democracy and 'teach a tough lesson to the anti-Constitution and anti-reservation BJP'.