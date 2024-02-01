Hemant Soren Approaches Supreme Court Challenging Arrest By ED; JMM-Congress-RJD MLAs May Be Shifted To Hyderabad

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister and head of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) today moved the Supreme Court challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in the alleged land scam case. The apex court agreed to hear Soren's plea tomorrow. The plea was listed before a bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and it said that the matter will be taken up tomorrow for hearing.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal mentioned an urgent hearing on the arrest of Hemant Soren by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in the land matter case last night. Sibal also said that Soren will withdraw his petition in the Jharkhand High Court. Hemant Soren was arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) last night in connection with a land scam case. The investigation focuses on substantial proceeds of crime generated through the falsification of official records, involving the use of 'fake sellers' and purchasers using forged or bogus documents to acquire extensive parcels of land with a value amounting to crores.

Earlier today, JMM released a video message of Hemant Soren in which he alleged that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) tried to tarnish his image by conducting raids at his Delhi residence. In a message recorded before his arrest, Soren said, "No evidence has been found by them yet. They also tried to spoil my image by conducting raids at my Delhi residence. We have to fight a new fight now against those who commit atrocities against the poor, Adivasis, Dalit and the innocent," he added.

He further said that he has to fight a new battle against those people who are accusing the inncocent people--the poor, Adivasis, Dalit. "Struggle is in our blood and we will do that. I will not cow down. Ultimately truth will prevail and will win the battle," Soren said.

Jharkhand Transport Minister Champai Soren, who was named as JMM legislative party leader, after Hemant Soren's arrest, claimed that he has the support of 47 MLAs. The governor is yet to invite Champai Soren for swearing-in. There is fear among the ruling alliance of JMM-RJD-Congress that the opposition party BJP might try to poach ruling party MLAs. There are reports that MLAs supporting JMM will be shifted to Hyderabad to avoid poaching or horse-trading.

Meanwhile, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav has continued his attack on the BJP government. "Jharkhand's popular tribal Chief Minister Hemant Soren is being tortured by the dictatorial government at the Centre. These disgusting tactics of BJP may cause trouble in the short term but cannot defeat the resolve and ambitions of backward, Dalit, tribal, minority and marginalized groups. The fear of BJP is well known and the public has also understood this now. We are strongly with Hemant," said Yadav on Twitter.