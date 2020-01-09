Hemant Soren government to drop sedition charges against anti-CAA protestors in Jharkhand

Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has recommended the dropping of sedition charges slapped against 3,000 people for taking part in a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Wasseypur area of Dhanbad district.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Hemant Soren said, "Laws are not made to frighten and silence the people but to instill a feeling of safety in the public. My government will work towards being the voice of the people. We have recommended taking back the sedition cases registered against 3,000 people and also asked for action against the concerned official."

He further said, "I also urge the people of Jharkhand that it is their state and abiding the law and order is their duty."

The Chief Minister asked the state administration to take action against the concerned official, and also shared the pictures of the letter asking for action against the official and dropping the sedition case.

Notably, the district administration registered cases against 7 named and 3,000 unnamed accused in Wasseypur, Dhanbad for staging an anti-CAA protest march on Tuesday night without permission.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren took oath as 11th chief minister of Jharkhand on December 29. In the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly, the JMM, Congress and the RJD alliance won 47 seats. The party also managed to get the support of the JVM-P and CPI-ML who have three and one MLAs respectively.



This is the first time that a government with the support of more than 50 MLAs has been formed in Jharkhand.