Hemant Soren Sworn In As Jharkhand CM For Fourth Time, INDIA Bloc Leaders Show Unity

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren sworn in as the 14th Chief Minister of Jharkhand on Thursday.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Nov 28, 2024, 04:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Hemant Soren Sworn In As Jharkhand CM For Fourth Time, INDIA Bloc Leaders Show Unity Image: ANI

Hemant Soren Oath Ceremony: Hemant Soren, leader of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), sworn in as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand for the fourth time today. The swearing-in ceremony, held in the state capital, Ranchi, was a significant political event, not only marking Soren's return to office but also serving as a platform for the INDIA alliance to showcase its unity and strength. More details awaited.

The JMM leader was sworn in as the chief minister by Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar.

The governor administered the oath of office and secrecy to Soren at a function held in Morabadi ground in Ranchi, where Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal were present. Prior to taking the oath, Soren, donning a kurta and pyjama, met JMM president and his father Shibu Soren.

This is the fourth stint of the JMM leader as the chief minister. Hemant Soren retained the Barhait seat by defeating BJP's Gamliyel Hembrom by a margin of 39,791 votes in the recent assembly polls. The JMM-led alliance stormed to victory, securing 56 seats in the 81-member Jharkhand assembly, while the BJP-led NDA managed 24 constituencies.

INDIA Bloc Leaders Present

In a show of strength, several leaders of the opposition bloc INDIA were present during the oath ceremony. The leaders included AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, his wife Sunita Kejriwal, party MP Raghav Chadha and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge among others.

