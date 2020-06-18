Here’s how India can stop China’s Xi Jinping from becoming world’s supreme leader

NEW DELHI: Weather it is China’s ongoing trade war with the United States, its territorial dispute in South China Sea, or its recent border conflict with India, it appears that Chinese President Xi Jinping is harbouring ambitions to become the supreme leader of the world.

And if it is so, here’s what India can do to shatter Xi Jinping’s dream of becoming the world’s tallest and most influential leader. India has four options to do so.

The first option is that India engages itself with China in a small but decisive war. Just as India fought the Kargil War and forced Pakistan's Army to retreat from high-altitude mountains in 1999.

The second option is India opens a front against China in the region near the Line of Actual Control and give a tit-for-tat response to China just as its soldiers entered the Galvan Valley in Eastern Ladakh. Indian armed forces can also occupy the area that China claims as its own. If this happens, this might force China to come to the negotiating table ‘’unconditionally.’’

The third option for India is to launch an international alliance against China. To do this, New Delhi needs to include and seek assistance from all the powerful and influential countries of the world to isolate China at the global level.

In the event of a war with China, India will thus be able to exert diplomatic pressure on Beijing and receive the necessary support from countries like America and Israel during the actual war.

The fourth and most important option is that unless China agrees to resolve the LAC issue completely, there should be no discussion with Beijing on any other issue. That is, China should be forced to officially consider LAC as an international border.

Actually, India and China have about 3500 km-long border and China deliberately wants to keep this border disputed for its military advantage against New Delhi in case of a war. Till India does not talk tough with China on the LAC, China will continue to claim different areas adjoining the international border as its own and strategically move forward slowly.

The way New Delhi has time and again rejected offers of third party mediation on the Kashmir issue, saying ‘’Kashmir is an integral part of India’’, it needs to a put a condition before China that until Beijing agrees to resolve the LAC dispute there will be no talks whatsoever with the Dragon.

At present, the LAC is the biggest flashpoint between India and China, and if New Delhi succeeds in building pressure on the hostile neighbour to settle the border dispute, it will be the biggest diplomatic and strategic victory for India. This way, New Delhi can also expose the real face of China to the world.

The Indian Army had said that 20 of its soldiers were killed in violent clashes with Chinese troops during a face-off in Galwan Valley on June 15 night. This is the biggest ever military confrontation between the two armies in over five decades. In a statement, the Army had said that almost the same number of Chinese troops have been killed during the clashes in the Galwan Valley.

"Indian and Chinese troops have disengaged at the Galwan area where they had earlier clashed on the night of 15/16 June 2020. 17 Indian troops who were critically injured in the line of duty at the stand-off location and exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain have succumbed to their injuries, taking the total that were killed in action to 20. The Indian Army is firmly committed to protect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the nation," read the official release of the Indian Army on June 16.