Here's why having warm water regularly is not a good call for your body

New Delhi: A healthy intake of warm water has always been preached for smooth metabolism, glowing skin and a well-functioning urinary system. And ever since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, the consumption of warm water has more or less become a routine in almost all Indian households.

However, while having warm water has its own sets of benefits, it can also have some negative impacts on one’s body if taken in abundance and not with caution.

Here are some common side-effects of having warm water regularly:

Not your kidney’s best friend

This may come as a shock to many, but having too much warm water exerts undue pressure on kidney’s that leads to hampering of their functioning. While having water is absolutely necessary for our urinary system as it helps our kidneys flush out the toxins, make sure that you take normal water rather than excessively warm.

Affects blood pressure

Having warm water can lead to an increase in the body’s blood volume, which in turn catalysis blood circulation and pressure.

Digestion troubles

You might have often heard that the stomach should not be warm. Having warm water in abundance can lead to trouble in digesting food as it increases body temperature and hampers with digestive issues. It also leads to gastritis troubles especially if taken on an empty stomach.

Home to more contaminants

Water quality these days is a big bog concern and especially when the water is warm, it becomes a best friend to contaminated. Warm water dissolve contaminates and toxins more readily than cold water.

