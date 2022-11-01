topStories
Heroin worth Rs 70 crore, hidden in a strolly bag, seized from foreign national at Delhi airport

The accused, a Belize national, was intercepted after his arrival from Doha on Sunday.

New Delhi: Heroin worth nearly Rs 70 crore was seized from the possession of a Belize national at the international airport here, the Customs department said on Monday.

The accused was intercepted after his arrival from Doha on Sunday, it said.

Subsequently, on thorough checking of the baggage of the accused, certain material was found in the false bottom and top of his trolley bag, the department said in a statement.

This led to the recovery of 9.95 kilograms of heroin worth Rs 69.95 crore in the international market, it said.

The Customs department said the passenger has been arrested and the narcotic seized.

