He's been reading everything on your phone: Rahul Gandhi taunts PM Narendra Modi on Pegasus snooping row

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday launched a veiled attack against the Prime Minister over the Pegasus snooping allegations, which the government has categorically denied.

Taking up the phone tapping issue, Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "We know what he`s been reading-everything on your phone! #Pegasus."

We know what he’s been reading- everything on your phone!#Pegasus https://t.co/d6spyji5NA — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 19, 2021

Along with his tweet, the Congress leader tagged his July 16 tweet saying, "I`m wondering what you guys are reading these days."

Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala has said that the government is "tapping jeevi" and has not spared even the RSS leadership and this is "detective sarkar".

The Indians in the snooping database include over 40 journalists, three major opposition figures, one constitutional authority, two serving ministers in the Narendra Modi government, current and former heads and officials of security organisations and scores of business persons, according to reported by a leading publication.

Among the numbers in the Pegasus Project database is one that was registered in the name of a sitting Supreme Court judge.

However, the publication did not confirm whether the number, which the judge gave up before it was added to the list, was still being used by him for WhatsApp and other encrypted messaging apps when the number was selected.

"Until such time as we are able to establish the number`s actual user during the period in question, we are withholding the name of the judge," it said.

The publication and its partners said that they will also not be revealing the identity of any names that appear to be the subject of counter-terrorism.

