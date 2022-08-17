Hideout busted, arms and ammunition recovered by Jammu and Kashmir Police
The hideaway house of several other terrorists belongs to an active Terrorist, Aadil Wani. Grenades were thrown at the security forces.
- Hideout of terrorists discovered in Shopian district of Kashmir
- Terrorists threw grenades at security forces
- Arms and ammunition were found in the hideaway
Trending Photos
Srinagar: Police said on Wednesday that during a search operation against Security forces, terrorists threw grenades. The police were looking for a hideout that had been discovered on Wednesday in the Shopian district of South Kashmir's Kutpora region.
Also Read: Jammu and Kashmir: Kashmiri Pandit Sunil Bhatt shot dead by terrorists
Jammu and Kashmir Police ADGP Said, " On specific input Security Forces launched a CASO in Kutpora, Shopian. During the search, militants lobbed grenades at the search party". The search party also retaliated. However, militants escaped due to darkness. Police & SFs busted a hideout inside a house & recovered Arms/ammunition.
According to a senior police official, a combined squad from the police and the 34RR of the army raided a hideaway in the shopian village of Kutpora after receiving an alarm.
As per official sources, the terrorist hideout was built on the rooftop of a home owned by active terrorist "Aadil Wani."
Also Read: Ahead of Independence Day, grenade attack in Kashmir's Srinagar
The execution of Kashmiri Pandit Sunil Kumar, who was assaulted with his brother by terrorists yesterday at Chotigam Shopian, is allegedly the work of active terrorist "Adil Wani," according to the military.
The officer stated that more information on the weapons and ammo will be released later.
Live Tv
More Stories