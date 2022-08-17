NewsIndia
SRINAGAR

Hideout busted, arms and ammunition recovered by Jammu and Kashmir Police

The hideaway house of several other terrorists belongs to an active Terrorist, Aadil Wani. Grenades were thrown at the security forces.

 

Written By  Syed Khalid Hussain Hussain
  • Hideout of terrorists discovered in Shopian district of Kashmir
  • Terrorists threw grenades at security forces
  • Arms and ammunition were found in the hideaway

Hideout busted, arms and ammunition recovered by Jammu and Kashmir Police

Srinagar: Police said on Wednesday that during a search operation against Security forces, terrorists threw grenades. The police were looking for a hideout that had been discovered on Wednesday in the Shopian district of South Kashmir's Kutpora region.

Also Read: Jammu and Kashmir: Kashmiri Pandit Sunil Bhatt shot dead by terrorists

Jammu and Kashmir Police ADGP Said, " On specific input Security Forces launched a CASO in Kutpora, Shopian. During the search, militants lobbed grenades at the search party". The search party also retaliated. However, militants escaped due to darkness. Police & SFs busted a hideout inside a house & recovered Arms/ammunition.

According to a senior police official, a combined squad from the police and the 34RR of the army raided a hideaway in the shopian village of Kutpora after receiving an alarm.

As per official sources, the terrorist hideout was built on the rooftop of a home owned by active terrorist "Aadil Wani."

Also Read: Ahead of Independence Day, grenade attack in Kashmir's Srinagar

The execution of Kashmiri Pandit Sunil Kumar, who was assaulted with his brother by terrorists yesterday at Chotigam Shopian, is allegedly the work of active terrorist "Adil Wani," according to the military.

The officer stated that more information on the weapons and ammo will be released later.

