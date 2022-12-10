'High command hosh me aao': Pratibha Singh's supporters raise slogans as Congress picks Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu for Himachal CM post

New Delhi: As the reports of Congress high commands approval for Sukhwinder Sigh Sukhu as the new Himachal Pradesh chief minister emerged, the supporters of the party's state president Pratibha Singh gathered in Shimala and raised slogans. The supporters of former Himachal CM Virbhadra Singh's wife gathered and raised slogans like "High command hosh me aao," Hamari CM kaisi ho, rani sahiba jaisi ho" and more to showcase the support to Pratibha Singh for the post of Himachal CM.

#WATCH | Supporters of Himachal Pradesh Congress president Pratibha Virbhadra Singh raise slogans in Shimla pic.twitter.com/zfeh5vODwp — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2022

The demonstration by congress supporters and workers comes after the 58-year-old MLA Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu from Nadaun in Hamirpur district is said to be picked by the Congress party for the top job in Himachal Pradesh.

The Congress wrested power from the BJP in the hill state winning 40 of the 68 assembly seats. The polling was held on November 12 and the results were declared Thursday.

Several leaders including state Congress chief Pratibha Singh, the wife of Virbhadra Singh, and leader of the opposition in the outgoing Assembly Mukesh Agnihotri were also in the race for the post of chief minister.