Amid the ongoing Hanuman Chalisa controversy in Mumbai, Shiv Sena leader and Uddhav Thackeray’s close aide Sanjay Raut warned that Shiv Sainiks won’t sit quietly if someone from outside says that they'll come and chant Hanuman Chalisa at 'Matoshree.”

Reacting to MP Navneet Kaur and her husband Ravi Rana’s announcement that they will chant Hanuman Chalisa outside ‘Matoshree’, Uddhav Thackeray’s residence, Raut said, “Will Shiv Sainiks sit quietly if someone from outside says that they'll come &chant Hanuman Chalisa at 'Matoshree'? If you try to come to our residence, then we also have the right to answer in the same language.”

pic.twitter.com/SLa1xZ4VUO — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2022

The Maharashtra minister also warned the Centre that his party is not afraid of President’s rule in the state.

“Don't give us threats of imposing President's Rule here,” Raut added.

Amid the ongoing loudspeaker and Azaan controversy, high drama unfolded in Maharashtra after MP Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi Rana, who is an independent MLA, announced that she will recite Hanuman Chalisa outside ‘Matoshree’

Soon after Rana’s claim, Shiv Sena workers began protesting outside her residence following which security has been ramped up both at Matoshree and Rana’s residence.

The Maharashtra MP also claimed that she and her family are not being allowed to step outside the house on Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s orders.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leaders have alleged that both Navneet and Ravi Rana were prompted to do this and said they will protect Matoshree.

“They (MLA Ravi Rana and MP Navneet Rana) have challenged the law and order situation. They were prompted to do this by someone. Shiv Sena workers are here to protect 'Matoshree'. Police are taking care of the situation,” Shiv Sena leader Anil Desai told ANI.

