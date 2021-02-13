High-level judicial inquiry should be ordered into January 26 violence in Delhi: Farmer unions

New Delhi: The farmer unions on Saturday (February 13, 2021) demanded a high-level judicial inquiry into the January 26 violence that took place during the tractor rally in the national capital.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) during a press conference at Delhi's Singhu border, asked farmers who are getting police notices not to appear before the force directly and, instead, approach the legal cell constituted by the unions for any assistance.

Kuldeep Singh, a member of SKM's legal cell, said that a retired judge of the Supreme Court or High Court should probe the incidents to unravel the 'conspiracy' behind the January 26 violence and the alleged 'false cases' against the farmers.

The SKM leaders stated that 16 farmers who had participated in the tractor parade are still untraceable.

Another farmer leader Ravinder Singh said that 122 farmers had been arrested by Delhi Police in connection with 14 of the 44 FIRs. He also added that SKM will provide legal and financial aid to all the arrested farmers.

Singh said that the Morcha will provide Rs 2,000 to every arrested farmer for spending in the prison canteen.

This is to be noted that the farmers' tractor rally on January 26 in Delhi had turned violent and clashes were reported between several farmers and the Delhi Police personnel.

Thousands of farmers have camped at three Delhi border points since late November 2020 and are demanding a repeal of the three agri laws. They also demand a legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP).

The farmer representatives and the Centre have had 11 round of talks but have failed to break the deadlock.

