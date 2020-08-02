हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rahul Gandhi

High time Mehbooba Mufti is released from detention: Rahul Gandhi to Centre

The former party president also accused the central government of undermining democracy by extending the detention of the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister. 

High time Mehbooba Mufti is released from detention: Rahul Gandhi to Centre

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday (August 1) once again pitched for release of of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti who has been under home detention in Jammu and Kashmir since almost a year now under the Public Safety Act (PSA). 

The former party president also accused the central government of undermining democracy by extending the detention of the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister. 

"India's democracy is damaged when GOI illegally detains political leaders. It's high time Mehbooba Mufti is released," the Congress leader tweeted.

Earlier on Saturday, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said that the extension of the detention of Mufti under the PSA is an abuse of law and an assault on the Constitutional rights guaranteed to every citizen.

This is the second time Mufti's detention has been extended. On July 31, the Jammu and Kashmir authorities extended Mehbooba Mufti's detention under the PSA by three months even as it released People's Conference chief Sajad Gani Lone in Srinagar. Prior to this, on May 5, her detention was extended was three months. 

Under the PSA, a person can be kept under detention for almost 2 years. 

Mufti along with 20 other leaders of Jammu and Kashmir continue to remain under detention since August 4, a day before the Centre abrogated Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two union territories. 

Tags:
Rahul GandhiPDPMehbooba MuftiJammu and KashmirKashmirFarooq AbdullahCongress
Next
Story

India records over 11 lakh coronavirus COVID-19 cured cases, recovery rate rises to 65.44%
  • 17,50,723Confirmed
  • 37,364Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,70,30,329Confirmed
  • 6,67,014Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M49S

Know what Shivpal Singh Yadav said about the tragic demise of Ex-Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh