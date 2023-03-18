Highly Decomposed Body Of Tourist Found In Delhi's Geeta Colony Area

New Delhi: The highly-decomposed body of a 66-year-old man from Mauritius was found close to an underpass in the Geeta Colony area here, police said on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Bagwath Lutchmee, a resident of Mauritius, they added.

Lutchmee came to India on February 6 on a tourist visa and his body was found on Friday evening after a passerby informed police, they said.

Delhi | A highly decomposed body of a foreign national born in 1956 was found near an underpass in Geeta Colony area. Passport and other documents have also been recovered from the spot. Further investigation is underway: DCP Shahdara, Rohit Meena (17.03) pic.twitter.com/wx7ygugtqA — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2023

The body seemed to be two to three days old. It has been preserved in a hospital.

Teams have been formed and a probe has been launched, a senior police officer said, adding that they are visiting the areas where the deceased had gone before his death for inquiry purposes.