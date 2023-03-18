topStoriesenglish2584950
NewsIndia
DELHI

Highly Decomposed Body Of Tourist Found In Delhi's Geeta Colony Area

The deceased has been identified as Bagwath Lutchmee, a resident of Mauritius. A probe has been launched on the tourist's death.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 18, 2023, 11:26 AM IST|Source: PTI
  • A highly-decomposed body of a 66-year-old man was found in Delhi
  • The deceased was a tourist from Mauritius
  • The body seemed to be 2 or 3 days old

Trending Photos

Highly Decomposed Body Of Tourist Found In Delhi's Geeta Colony Area

New Delhi: The highly-decomposed body of a 66-year-old man from Mauritius was found close to an underpass in the Geeta Colony area here, police said on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Bagwath Lutchmee, a resident of Mauritius, they added.

Lutchmee came to India on February 6 on a tourist visa and his body was found on Friday evening after a passerby informed police, they said.

The body seemed to be two to three days old. It has been preserved in a hospital.

Teams have been formed and a probe has been launched, a senior police officer said, adding that they are visiting the areas where the deceased had gone before his death for inquiry purposes.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Account of your sleep on 'World Sleep Day'
DNA Video
DNA: How could real IAS not recognize fake IAS?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Full-stop' on door-step delivery of medicines?
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Liquid-Fueled Rocket was launched in 1926
DNA Video
DNA: Who will account for the 'tears' of onion farmers?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Turkey helpless in front of earthquake and flood
DNA Video
DNA: When Martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan was born in 1977
DNA Video
DNA: Modi government has given a new 'right' to consumers
DNA Video
DNA: Big disclosure on illegal mining of 'Black Diamond' in Jharkhand
DNA Video
DNA: Deadly bacteria in water bottle