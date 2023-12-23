Hijab Returns In Karnataka Educational Institution As CM Siddaramaiah Announces To Lift Ban

Seven months after coming to power in Karnataka, the Congress government has decided to withdraw the ban on hijabs in the government educational institutions. The controversial ban was imposed by the earlier BJP government led by former CM BS Bommai. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah yesterday announced that his government will withdraw the Hijab ban order. He said that no politics should be done on what people prefer to wear and eat.

"PM Narendra Modi's sab ka saath-sab ka vikas is bogus. BJP is doing the work of dividing people and dividing society on the basis of clothes, dress, and caste. I have told to withdraw the hijab ban," CM Siddaramaiah said on X (formerly Twitter).

Also while addressing a public rally in Mysuru yesterday, the Karnataka CM said that this decision will be taken back and women can go out wearing Hijab.

"We will take back that decision, there is no Hijab ban now. Women can go out wearing hijab. I have told the officials to take back the order (previous govt order). Dressing and eating food is our choice, why should I object? Wear whatever dress you want, eat whatever you want, why should I care? We should not do politics to get votes, we don't do that," Karnataka CM said.

However, the BJP accused Siddaramaiah of sowing the poison of religion in the state. "A uniform policy has been implemented in schools and colleges to ensure that children are equal. This has also been upheld by the Supreme Court. However, the Chief Minister is creating a difference in the minds of the school students regarding the issue of uniforms. Siddaramaiah is going to amend the constitution itself for a vote bank to appease PFI goons and minorities. In the coming days, the people themselves will teach this a lesson," Karnataka BJP said on X.

The hijab ban by the BJP government was challenged in the Karnataka High Court which also upheld the ban. The Karnataka High Court's verdict was challenged in the Supreme Court which delivered a split verdict leading to the High Court's order being upheld.