Hijab row: No ban on mobiles at educational institutions, says Karnataka govt

Bengaluru: Amid an ongoing row over wearing ‘hijab’ in schools, Karnataka’s Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana has that there would be no ban on mobile phones in colleges.

The minister said a ban on mobile phones is not possible as digital learning has become part and parcel of the study process.

Replying to a query by reporters about rumours that usage of mobiles will be banned in schools and colleges, he said, "Nowadays modern gadgets such as mobile, computer, laptop, tab, etc have become an integral part of the teaching-learning process."

"When such is the situation, how usage of mobile can be banned?" he asked.

"Neither students nor the parents should believe such rumours. The government`s aim is to provide quality education to students at all levels using modern gadgets. Accordingly, usage of mobiles in institutions will be continued", Narayana emphasized.

