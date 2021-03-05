Indian Railways clarifies platform ticket price hike a temporary measure to stop overcrowding

New Delhi: Indian railway released a notification on Friday (March 5) which announced a price hike in the platform ticket rates at many railway stations.

The ministry has termed this as a temporary measure. A hike in the price of platform ticket is a temporary measure and is a field activity undertaken by a railway administration in the interest of the safety of passengers and to prevent overcrowding at stations.

Deterring more persons to visit the station, the platform ticket charges are increased from time to time after assessing the ground situation. This is in practice for many years and is used occasionally as a short term crowd control measure. There is nothing new about it.

Considering the upsurge of COVID in a few states, the Indian Railway is discouraging people from unnecessary crowding at the platforms. Rush at the platforms during the pandemic situation also needs to be regulated. The exercise is in the Public interest only.

In March 2020, many divisions in Railways enhanced the platform ticket price at various stations to avoid crowding. Later, this was revoked over a period of time for example Central Zone , ECR to name a few. During festivals like Chathh, Diwali or Melas etc as well in different zones it is often temporarily increased and later on rolled back.

The powers to raise platform ticket prices to prevent crowding at stations had been delegated to Divisional Railway Managers (DRMs) since 2015. It also said that this is in practice for many years and is used occasionally as a "short-term crowd control measure". "There is nothing new about it," it said. It added by saying that "The power to change charges of platform ticket has been delegated to DRM s due to field management requirement."

Live TV