New Delhi: In a bizarre video, an aggressive altercation between two people broke out in the middle of a street in West Delhi. The two were having a verbal argument on the road as seen in the video. During the verbal spat, one of the persons, a man slapped the other person. This infuriated the person who was attacked. After this, in anger, the person who was assaulted removed their wig. The two got quite confrontational and a crowd had gathered around them to see what was going on and to break the fight. The people passing by were trying to cool down the fight before it escalated.

Later in the video, the person who was attacked, dressed in a backless dress, started hitting the man in the pink shirt. They were able to overpower the other person and pinned them down on the ground.

The shocking video has been doing rounds on social media after it was circulated online. It is unclear what the argument and fight was about. It also unknown if the two people knew each other from before or were strangers.

