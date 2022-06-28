New Delhi: In a viral video from Uttar Pradesh's Haridwar, a 70-year-old woman was seen jumping into the Ganga river from a considerable height. The brave woman crossed over the fence of the area she was standing in and then jumped into the river. As she makes the big jump into the river, it will surely make your heart skip a beat. Thankfully, the brave woman made a perfect landing into the river. After she made a huge splash in the review, she victoriously swam along with the river's current, enjoying herself to the fullest.

The people surrounding her who watched her make the leap could be heard cheering for her in the background.

Watch the video here:

The video was shared by several people on social media who praised the old woman's courage and confidence.

Earlier, a video of a woman accidentally falling off a train was going viral on social media. The young woman who was travelling in a local Mumbai train almost fell to her death after she tried to lean out of a local train seemingly to feel the breeze on her face.

She found herself slipping and falling off the edge at a time when another trains was running parallely on an opposite track. Luckily, the woman's life was saved as two men held her as she hung in between the space between the two local trains. The video is truly shocking as one watches the woman's lucky escape from death.

