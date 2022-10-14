NewsIndia
HIMACHAL PRADESH ASSEMBLY ELECTION

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election dates announced: Voting on 12 Nov, result on THIS date, no Gujarat announcement today

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election dates news: The voting for the crucial Himachal Pradesh assembly election will take place on November 12, while the counting of votes will be done on December 8, Election Commission of India said in a statement today.

Last Updated: Oct 14, 2022, 04:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election dates announced: Voting on 12 Nov, result on THIS date, no Gujarat announcement today

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election dates news: The voting for the crucial Himachal Pradesh assembly election will take place on November 12, while the counting of votes will be done on December 8, Election Commission of India said in a statement today. Over 55 lakh eligible people will vote in Himachal Pradesh for 68 assembly seats, this will include 1.86 lakh first-time voters and 1.22 lakh aged 80-plus, the Election Commission said.

"We have established social media teams to keep strict vigil on fake news being spread during elections," Election Commission.

