Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expands his cabinet, Jagat Singh Negi, Dhani Ram Shandil, Harshwardhan Chauhan take oath
Three-time MLA from Solan (SC) assembly constituency Dhani Ram Shandil took oath in Shimla.
New Delhi: The swearing-in ceremony of Himachal Pradesh cabinet ministers is underway in Shimla in the presence of Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar. Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri are also present in the oath-taking ceremony. Three-time MLA from Solan (SC) assembly constituency Dhani Ram Shandil has taken the oath.
Along with Shandil, Shillai MLA Harshvardhan Chauhan, ex deputy speaker Jagat Singh Negi and Jubbal Kotkhai MLA Rohit Thakur were also sworn in.
