New Delhi: At least seven people were feared dead in several incidents owing to heavy rains and flash floods in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Wednesday, PTI cited officials. More than 25 employees working at the Malana power project in the district had to be rescued from a building damaged by flash floods. At least four people were feared washed away and the bridge across the Parvati River was destroyed in flash floods caused by a cloud burst at Manikaran in the Kullu district.

Three others were also feared to have drowned in separate parts of the Kullu district amid the heavy downpour.

According to State Disaster Management Director Sudesh Mokhta, around four to six people have been missing following the cloudburst that occurred around 6am at Chojh village in Challal panchayat of Kullu district.

Gurdev Sharma, Kullu Superintendent of Police, said the bridge across Parvati River was also damaged in the cloudburst at Chojh, while four persons were reported missing. He said a search operation was underway.

People living in downstream areas have been alerted as the floodgates of Larje and Pandoh dams are being opened, the news agency reported.

Meanwhile, a woman died and two others were critically injured on Wednesday after a landslide hit the outskirts of Shimla city, a senior state disaster management official said. As per Shimla district emergency operations centre (DEOC), the incident occurred at Dhalli. The injured have been admitted to a hospital.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister said the government will be on high alert in view of the expected heavy rainfall in the coming days. "During monsoon, incidents of landslides, floods & cloud bursts are reported in Himachal Pradesh. One such incident has just been reported from Kullu. Five people have been missing. The Revenue Minister would be taking stock of the situation," Thakur was quoted as saying by ANI.

"Today, I held a virtual meeting with Dy Commissioners across state. If an untoward incident is reported, we'd rush help to the spot. With prospect of heavy rainfall in coming days, there is some risk. We'd stay on high alert, so we could take timely action," he added.

(With agency inputs)