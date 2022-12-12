Tarn Taran RPG News: The Punjab Police today claimed that the Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) used to attack the Tarn Taran police station last week was smuggled from Pakistan. The police also said that it has identified the attackers. The Punjab Police also said it has detained four suspects who provided logistical support in carrying out the attack. However, two accused who carried out the RPG attack are yet to be arrested.

Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill said that four suspects who provided logistic support, motorcycles, etc. for the RPG attack have been detained. The rocket-propelled grenade was fired at the Sarhali police station in Tarn Taran on Friday night, the second such attack in the state in the last seven months.

"Two persons who executed this act, their identification process is going on....I cannot disclose any name at this stage. Identification, detaining of suspects and the process of further identification were going on," he said, adding that police will disclose more facts including names, who were behind it and how it was done in the coming two-three days.

He said the investigation was being conducted under the supervision of additional director general of police (internal security) R N Dhoke while ADGP (counter-intelligence) Amit Prasad was camping in Amritsar. Prima facie, police have got all the clues of this incident, he said, adding that the crime has been unearthed.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, who had visited the site, had said that it was military-grade hardware which was suspected to have been smuggled from across the border.

"There is a clear indication that it is a strategy of the neighbouring nation to bleed India by a thousand cuts," the DGP had said.

An FIR under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act has been registered in connection with the incident. Earlier in May, a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) was fired at the Punjab Police's intelligence headquarters located in Mohali.

(With agency inputs)