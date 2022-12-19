Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu tests Covid-19 positive ahead of THIS vital meeting with PM Modi

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has become Corona positive. He had isolated himself. Sukhu underwent the test for Covid-19 infection on Sunday, ahead of his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital today. All of his programmes will now be rescheduled. Recently, he took the oath as the CM of Himachal Pradesh. He became the 15th Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh. At the same time, Mukesh Agnihotri, who was the Leader of the Opposition in the current assembly, became the Deputy Chief Minister. The swearing-in ceremony was held on December 11 at 1:30 pm at the Ridge ground in Shimla, in which all the top leaders of the Congress high command participated.

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu told the media after the announcement of becoming the CM, "First of all, I want to thank the 70 lakh people of Himachal Pradesh for that, after 5 years, the Congress party has been given a second chance. The promises made by the Congress party will be fulfilled. It is our responsibility and duty to implement them literally." He further added, "I am very happy that I joined NSUI and then Youth Congress from my student days. I got the opportunity to become the President of NSUI, Youth Congress and State Congress. This great Congress party has made me the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh."

Newly appointed Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu also said that there is no infighting within the Congress in the state. He said that the tussle within the party in the state was only for the post of CM as there were three-four contenders. He said that if something had gone wrong, a situation like Rajasthan would have happened. CM Sukhu stressed that no Congress MLA in the state will switch over to the BJP and our government is committed to working for the people and will fulfill the promise of restoring the old pension scheme for government employees in the first cabinet meeting.

In an exclusive interview with news agency PTI, Sukhu said, "We have spoken to the Finance Secretary. Under a strategy, we know where we have to make money and where we have to invest. We have worked on starting the old pension scheme and we will present it in the first cabinet meeting." When he was asked about the cabinet formation, he said that the cabinet would be formed soon. Along with this, he refused the news of lobbying for the post of minister by some MLAs.