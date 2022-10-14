Himachal Pradesh Elections: Priyanka Gandhi vows to restore old pension scheme if Congress is voted to power

Solan(HP): All India Congress Committee General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday addressed the 'Parivartan Pratigya Rally' held at Thodo Maidan in Himachal Pradesh's Solan. Adressing a huge crowd, the Congress leader promised to restore the old pension scheme for government employees in Himachal Pradesh if her party is voted to power in the Assembly elections. Gandhi said the decision to restore the old pension scheme and provide one lakh jobs to unemployed youth would be taken in the first cabinet meeting if the Congress was voted to power in the state. Earlier, Gandhi paid obeisance at the Maa Shoolini Temple in Solan before formally launching the Congress' election campaign in the hill state. She also released the party's election theme song on the occasion.

Gandhi's rally comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed two rallies in Una and Chamba. Modi also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for various projects, including flagging off India's fourth Vande Bharat Express from Una.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Himachal Congress president Pratibha Singh, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Mukesh Agnihotri, the party's election campaign committee chairperson Sukhvinder Sukhu and senior leader Rajeev Shukla also spoke on this occasion.

कांग्रेस पार्टी हिमाचल प्रदेश में पुरानी पेंशन बहाली, युवाओं को रोजगार, बागबानों व किसानों को फसल के दाम, आम जनों को महंगाई से राहत, महिला शक्ति की भागीदारी व प्रदेश के विकास का संकल्प लेती है।



परिवर्तन प्रतिज्ञा रैली, सोलन, हिमाचल प्रदेश।https://t.co/j4qWZxeDw4 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) October 14, 2022

Meanwhile, The voting for the crucial Himachal Pradesh assembly election will take place on November 12, while the counting of votes will be done on December 8, Election Commission of India said in a statement today. Over 55 lakh eligible people will vote in Himachal Pradesh for 68 assembly seats, this will include 1.86 lakh first-time voters and 1.22 lakh aged 80-plus, the Election Commission said.

(With PTI inputs)