Himachal Pradesh: Four injured, 1 missing after car rolls down into deep gorge in Manali

New Delhi: At least persons were injured and one is said to be missing after a car they were travelling in, rolled down a deep gorge on NH-3 at Manali-Solang road in Himachal Pradesh. The incident took place on Thursday night.

All the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital in Manali by the locals.

"The car rolled down a cliff into 200 meters deep gorge on NH-3 at Manali Solang road. We will further carry out the search operation for the missing person," DSP Manali Sher Singh said.

The rescue work is currently underway.