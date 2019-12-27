हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Manali

Himachal Pradesh: Four injured, 1 missing after car rolls down into deep gorge in Manali

All the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital in Manali by the locals.

Himachal Pradesh: Four injured, 1 missing after car rolls down into deep gorge in Manali
ANI photo

New Delhi: At least persons were injured and one is said to be missing after a car they were travelling in, rolled down a deep gorge on NH-3 at Manali-Solang road in Himachal Pradesh. The incident took place on Thursday night.

All the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital in Manali by the locals.

"The car rolled down a cliff into 200 meters deep gorge on NH-3 at Manali Solang road. We will further carry out the search operation for the missing person," DSP Manali Sher Singh said.

The rescue work is currently underway.

Tags:
ManalimishapSolangHimachal PradeshgorgeCliff
Next
Story

Pak PM Imran Khan compares RSS to Hitler's Brown Shirts, warns about 'genocide of Muslims'

Must Watch

PT18M32S

498 people identified in UP violence, preparing to seize assets of all