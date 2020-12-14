Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya meets with an accident in Telangana, escapes unhurt

Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya had a miraculous escape as the car in which he was travelling veered off near Choutuppal on outskirts of Hyderabad on Monday (December 14) morning.

The Governor was going towards Nalgonda district near Hyderabad in Telangana.

Governor's private secretary confirmed to Zee news that Bandaru Dattatreya was travelling in the ill-fated car. However, the Governor is safe and he proceeded towards his destination in another vehicle.

"Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya met with an accident today near the Choutuppal town in the Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district of Telangana. No casualties or injuries have been reported," K Narayana Reddy, DCP Bhongir, told ANI.