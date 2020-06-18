Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE Class 12 Result 2020 declared: How to check result online at hpbose.org

New Delhi: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) declared the results for class 12 on Thursday (June 18). The result was declared by the HPBOSE chairman via a virtual press conference.

A total of 65,654 have passed in the Himachal Pradesh Class 12 exam. The overall pass percentage this year was 76.07%.

Here’s how you can check the HPBOSE 12th Result 2020:

* Log in to the official website Himachal Pradesh education board hpbose.org

* Click on the link for HP Board 12th Result 2020

* Enter your Exam Roll Number and Other Details Asked on the website

* Verify and Submit the details

* Your HPBOSE 12th Result scorecard will be displayed on the screen

* Download the result for future reference

The results have also been released on its official website at hpbose.org. Students can also check their HPBOSE Class 12 Board result via SMS- SMS - HP12ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263

It is to be noted that HPBOSE 12th exams were scheduled to be conducted between March 4 to 27 but the examinations of some papers were cancelled after a nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 24 to curb the spread of coronavirus COVID-19.

The HPBOSE had declared class 10th exam results on June 9. Over 70 thousand students passed the examination making a total pass percentage of 68.11