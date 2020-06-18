हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE Class 12 Result 2020 declared: How to check result online at hpbose.org

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) declared the results for class 12 on Thursday (June 18). The result was declared by the HPBOSE chairman via a virtual press conference.

File photo

A total of 65,654 have passed in the Himachal Pradesh Class 12 exam. The overall pass percentage this year was 76.07%. 

Here’s how you can check the HPBOSE 12th Result 2020:

* Log in to the official website  Himachal Pradesh education board hpbose.org

* Click on the link for HP Board 12th Result 2020

* Enter your Exam Roll Number and Other Details Asked on the website

* Verify and Submit the details

*  Your HPBOSE 12th Result scorecard will be displayed on the screen

*  Download the result for future reference

The results have also been released on its official website at hpbose.org. Students can also check their HPBOSE Class 12 Board result via SMS- SMS - HP12ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263

It is to be noted that HPBOSE 12th exams were scheduled to be conducted between March 4 to 27 but the examinations of some papers were cancelled after a nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 24 to curb the spread of coronavirus COVID-19.  

The HPBOSE had declared class 10th exam results on June 9. Over 70 thousand students passed the examination making a total pass percentage of 68.11

Himachal PradeshHPBOSE Class 12th Result 2020HPBOSE Class 12th Result
