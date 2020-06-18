Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE Class 12th Result 2020 declared at hpbose.org, 76.07% passed

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) declared the HPBOSE 12th result 2020 on Thursday (June 18). The result was declared by HPBOSE chairman during a virtual press conference. The Himachal Pradesh board results are released on its official website at hpbose.org

A total of 65,654 have passed in the Himachal Pradesh Class 12 exam. The overall pass percentage this year was 76.07%.

Here’s how you can check the HPBOSE 12th Result 2020:

1. Log in to the official website Himachal Pradesh education board hpbose.org

2. Click on the link for HP Board 12th Result 2020

3. Enter your Exam Roll Number and Other Details Asked on the website

4.Verify and Submit the details

5. Your HPBOSE 12th Result scorecard will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the result for future reference

Students can also check their HPBOSE Class 12 Board result via SMS- SMS - HP12ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263

It is to be noted that HPBOSE 12th exams were scheduled to be conducted between March 4 to 27 but the examinations of some papers were cancelled after Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed a nationwide lockdown on March 24 to curb the spread of coronavirus COVID-19 in the country. The evaluation process also got delayed due to the lockdown.

HPBOSE had declared class 10th exam results on June 9. Over 70 thousand students passed the examination making a total pass percentage of 68.11