Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE Class 12th Result 2020 delayed, may be announced later in June

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE), Dharamshala, is expected to release the HP Board 12th Class Result 2020 by the end of June.

On Tuesday (June 16), HPBOSE chairman Suresh Kumar Soni had said that the Class 12 results will be declared only after the completion of evaluation work. The results will be released online at hpbose.org. The HPBOSE has advised the students to check the board website regularly for updates.

It is to be noted that HPBOSE 12th exams were scheduled to be conducted between March 4 to 27 but the examinations of some papers were cancelled after Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed a nationwide lockdown on March 24 to curb the spread of coronavirus COVID-19 in the country. The evaluation process also got delayed due to the lockdown.

HPBOSE has already declared its class 10th exam results on June 9. Over 70 thousand students passed the examination making a total pass percentage of 68.11

Here’s how you can check the HPBOSE 12th Result 2020:

1. Log in to the official website Himachal Pradesh education board hpbose.org

2. Click on the link for HP Board 12th Result 2020

3. Enter your Exam Roll Number and Other Details Asked on the website

4.Verify and Submit the details

5. Your HPBOSE 12th Result scorecard will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the result for future reference

To pass the exam, candidates will have to score 33 percent marks in each subject and an overall score of 33 percent. Last year, 62.01 percent of students had cleared the exam.