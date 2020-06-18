Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE Class 12th Result 2020 may be declared today on hpbose.org

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) is likely to release the HP Board 12th Class Result 2020 on Thursday (June 18). The results will be released online at hpbose.org. Students have been advised by HPBOSE to check the board website regularly for updates.

On Tuesday (June 16), HPBOSE chairman Suresh Kumar Soni had said that the Class 12 results will be declared only after the completion of evaluation work.

It is to be noted that HPBOSE 12th exams were scheduled to be conducted between March 4 to 27 but the examinations of some papers were cancelled after Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed a nationwide lockdown on March 24 to curb the spread of coronavirus COVID-19 in the country. The evaluation process also got delayed due to the lockdown.

HPBOSE had declared class 10th exam results on June 9. Over 70 thousand students passed the examination making a total pass percentage of 68.11

Here’s how you can check the HPBOSE 12th Result 2020:

1. Log in to the official website Himachal Pradesh education board hpbose.org

2. Click on the link for HP Board 12th Result 2020

3. Enter your Exam Roll Number and Other Details Asked on the website

4.Verify and Submit the details

5. Your HPBOSE 12th Result scorecard will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the result for future reference

Students can also check their HPBOSE Class 12 Board result via SMS- SMS - HP12ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263

A student will have to score 33 percent marks in each subject and an overall score of 33 percent to pass the exam. Last year, 62.01 percent of students had cleared the exam.