Himachal Pradesh landslide: Death toll increases to 16, rescue operations on in Kinnaur

New Delhi: As the rescue operations continue in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur which was struck by a tragic landslide on August 11, as many as 16 bodies have been recovered till Friday (August 13) evening.

“One more body was retrieved from the rubbles this evening. 16 dead bodies have been recovered from the site so far,” ANI quoted HP-State Emergency Operation Centre as saying.

#UPDATE | One more body was retrieved from the rubbles this evening.16 dead bodies have been recovered from the site so far: HP-State Emergency Operation Centre — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2021

The rescue operations were suspended on Thursday night due to shooting stones. The search operation to trace 15 others still missing, resumed in the wee hours of Friday morning.

State Disaster Management Director, Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said a Bolero and its passengers feared buried under the rubble could not be traced. Further, he said that it is likely that the vehicle rolled down with the debris.

The rescue operation is being carried out by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the members of local police and home guards.

The landslide which occurred on August 11, led to the trapping of several vehicles including a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus carrying over 40 passengers. The HRTC bus was on its way from Reckong Peo to Haridwar via Shimla when it was battered by boulders after the landslide around Wednesday noon.

As many as 13 people were rescued and admitted to a Bhawanagar community health centre (CHC) for treatment on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, another landslide hit Lahaul-Spiti on Friday morning and blocked the flow of the Chenab River, leading to the inundation of some homes and fields in two villages, PTI reported.

Residents of some villages downstream were evacuated as a precautionary measure, Mokhta said. "Four houses of Tarang and Jasrat villages were affected due to the flooded water after the blockage of the Chandrabhaga river," he added.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV